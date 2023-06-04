First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.54. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is presently 13.30%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

