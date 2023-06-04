First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Glaukos worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Glaukos by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter worth $346,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 16.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter worth $3,237,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,648,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552,353.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $924,400 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GKOS opened at $62.12 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

