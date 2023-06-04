First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,619 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 5.3 %

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 313,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,687.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,200.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCF stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $16.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.86 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Read More

