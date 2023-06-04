Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $255.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.53.

DG stock opened at $166.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.69. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $159.12 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

