CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,466 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.83, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.