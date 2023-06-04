Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 295.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

