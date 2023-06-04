CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,615,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,698 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 102,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 90,645 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.47 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.