CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Omnicell by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Stock Performance

OMCL opened at $73.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

