Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 755 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Domo by 38.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 33,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Domo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Domo by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 350,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $4,963,368.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,705.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 5,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $72,044.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 350,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,368.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,705.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 605,310 shares of company stock valued at $8,492,039 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $467.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOMO. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Domo Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.