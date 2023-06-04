Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Choice Hotels International worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $73,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. TheStreet lowered Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $94,210.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,564.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $570,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

