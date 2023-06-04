Camden National Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 609,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after acquiring an additional 323,054 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 72,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,635,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $641,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 169,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 118,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.