Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,541,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 167,570 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $465,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $776,563.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,222,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.83, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day moving average is $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.