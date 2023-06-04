Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 2,294 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

