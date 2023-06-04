Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

AMZN opened at $124.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.