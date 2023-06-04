Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 112.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 323,054 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.4% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

