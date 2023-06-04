Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,635,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $641,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 169,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 118,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,790,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 321,590 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 27,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 15,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $124.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

