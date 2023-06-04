Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $124.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $776,563.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,222,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

