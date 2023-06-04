Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FOX by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 196.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Up 1.8 %

FOXA stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.