Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 587,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,838 shares of company stock valued at $24,131,256. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NET opened at $70.64 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.