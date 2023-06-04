Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE INSP opened at $309.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.52 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $314.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.56.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total value of $155,478.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,943.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,839 shares of company stock worth $4,436,629. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

