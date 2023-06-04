Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,495 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LAMR opened at $93.63 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also

