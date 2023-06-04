Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 53,302 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 424.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,302 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6,128.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 417,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 410,903 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 169.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 47,495 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

