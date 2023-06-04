37,393 Shares in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $198,760.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,080.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 1.4 %

MYGN opened at $23.43 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Featured Stories

