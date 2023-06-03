Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,942 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of OSI Systems worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in OSI Systems by 924.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $585,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $177,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,803.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,945 shares of company stock worth $7,971,206 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $121.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.57.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

