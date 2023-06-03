Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,154 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 474,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 117,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ORA stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.07. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average is $87.33.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

Ormat Technologies Profile



Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

