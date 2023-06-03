Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,764 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.