TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.18

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 7395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $560.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,868.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,470 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,066. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 4,096 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,868.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,241,066. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Curley bought 1,016 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $30,002.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,146.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,879 shares of company stock worth $498,054 in the last 90 days. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

