Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 132,826 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,634,824 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 132,826 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $631,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.72.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $335.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $337.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

