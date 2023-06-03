Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 49,953 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 238.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,863 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,953 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.2% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.72.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,816. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $335.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $337.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.01 and a 200-day moving average of $267.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

