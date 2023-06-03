Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $212.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average of $171.67. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $208.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,014.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,472.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,472.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

