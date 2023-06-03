Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

