Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.64% of Powell Industries worth $27,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWL. TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

Powell Industries Stock Up 6.7 %

In other Powell Industries news, Director John David White sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $73,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POWL opened at $61.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $731.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.93. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $61.65.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

