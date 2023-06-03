Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,110 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $379,898.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $212.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.08 million. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

