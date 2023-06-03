Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Price Performance

Mativ stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Mativ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -941.12%.

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.