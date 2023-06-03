Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 551 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RCUS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 3.5 %

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $146,734.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,507.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

