Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,070 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,070 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.6% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $13,999,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.72.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $335.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $337.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

