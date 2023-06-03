Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ Largest Position

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760,783 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 339,109 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Microsoft worth $902,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 392,353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $94,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,189,608 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $764,932,000 after buying an additional 153,877 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,168,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $280,185,000 after buying an additional 59,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $335.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.91.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.72.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

