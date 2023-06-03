Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Actiam N.V.

Actiam N.V. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714,390 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 569,201 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 34.5% of Actiam N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Actiam N.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $411,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 621,993 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $149,166,000 after buying an additional 49,382 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 23,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 229,070 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,935,000 after buying an additional 67,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 47,352 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,356,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $335.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $337.50. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.91.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,816. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.72.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

