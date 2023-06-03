Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Reaches New 12-Month High at $271.07

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $271.07 and last traded at $269.96, with a volume of 4811061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.72.

META has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.64.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,873,598. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $1,523,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

