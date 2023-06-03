First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 207,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Cytek Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

Insider Activity

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,704,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,045,967.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $202,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,704,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,045,967.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,000 shares of company stock worth $1,213,990. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTKB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

