First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.12 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,213 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 393.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 25,158 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in New York Times by 105.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in New York Times by 775.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 257,215 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $560.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

