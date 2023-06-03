First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 176,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Credo Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $29,191,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.50 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,209,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,136,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,209,097 shares in the company, valued at $48,136,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,416 in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

