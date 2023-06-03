First Trust Advisors LP Buys 193,911 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) by 240.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,673 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.81% of Evolution Petroleum worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 881.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of EPM opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 32.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

