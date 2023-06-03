Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Financial Institutions worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Financial Institutions by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Financial Institutions by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FISI shares. TheStreet cut Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Financial Institutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
FISI stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $254.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.
Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.
