Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) CFO Sells $442,964.00 in Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $442,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 135,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Element Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 409,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

See Also

