Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $35.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $33.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. TheStreet raised Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

Chewy Stock Down 0.9 %

CHWY opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.85 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 4.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Chewy by 3.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

