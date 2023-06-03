Carey J. Dorman Sells 23,944 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $442,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $22.10.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,441,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,756,000 after buying an additional 163,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,663,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,157,000 after buying an additional 810,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,160,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,572,000 after acquiring an additional 216,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,666,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,117,000 after acquiring an additional 133,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.