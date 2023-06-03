Apple’s (AAPL) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 51job

51job reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.31.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $180.95 on Friday. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 16,638.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

