Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.31.

AAPL stock opened at $180.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $181.78.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

