Advance Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advance Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.72.

Microsoft stock opened at $335.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

